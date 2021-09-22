CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings release 2021 training camp roster, schedule

By KyleWiiM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith training camp practices set to begin Thursday in Traverse City, the Red Wings released the training camp roster and schedule early Wednesday. The team will bring 35 forwards, 20 defensemen, and seven goalies:. An interesting tidbit: Kirill Tyutyayev will suit up for the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, so...

