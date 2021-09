Evander Holyfield will have to take some time off before committing to any sort of combat sports future. Holyfield (44-10-2-1) suffered a quick first-round technical knockout (TKO) loss to Vitor Belfort (watch highlights) in an exhibition boxing match inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla on Sat., Sept. 11 airing on Triller pay-per-view (PPV). The fight was waved off just 1:49 into the fight. Holyfield had already been knocked down once and referee Sam Burgos quickly stopped the fight following a subsequent burst of punches by Belfort.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO