Dr. Bob Says Fun at Work is a Serious Thing

WOUB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we talking about creating fun at work. Our guest is Bob Nelson, a leading authority on employee recognition and engagement. Widely known as Dr. Bob, he has written more than 30 books about motivating people. Here he explains how he started out as an introvert with little knowledge of books, then turned himself into a successful writer and world-class speaker. Bob offers tips to aspiring authors about how to sell books. And he shares insights from his latest book, Work Made Fun Gets Done – Easy Ways To Boost Energy, Morale, And Results. With this book, Dr. Bob and co-author Mario Tamayo say fun is a serious part of a healthy workplace, producing both happier workers and exceptional performance.

woub.org

