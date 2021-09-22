Dr. Bob Says Fun at Work is a Serious Thing

With the weekend approaching, here are five fun things you can do this weekend in the Tyler area. Ghost tour at the Tyler Public Library: Want to find out if the Tyler Public Library is haunted? This is your chance. From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 the library will be having self-guided ghost tours. With the use of QR codes, participants can tour the library and get introduced to fictional ghosts spotted by the library’s anonymous ghost hunter. When asked, the library took the final stance of “no comment,” so these ghosts may or may not haunt the library. There will also be a drawing for a $500 gift card that will go to one lucky winner. The directions for entering the drawing are given on the ghost tour and the winner will be contacted on Oct. 16. Happy ghost hunting!

TYLER, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO