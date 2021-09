Wilmer Valderrama cuddled 7-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana while looking dapper in his attire for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Before presenting at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, Wilmer Valderrama, 41, spent some quality time with his 7-month-old daughter, Nakano Oceana. Wilmer posted an Instagram photo before the star-studded event that featured the NCIS actor lovingly cradling his baby girl, whom he shares with fiancée Amanda Pacheco, in his arms. “Pre Show snuggles with my Chukichuki Nakano.. historically recording this so you never forget Daddy was very cool way back when.. #Emmys2021,” Wilmer wrote in the caption of the precious father-daughter shot, which can be seen below!

