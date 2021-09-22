Brazil’s Health Minister Flipped Off New York Protesters—Then Tested Positive for COVID

President Jair Bolsonaro's lawmaker son said Friday he had contracted the coronavirus -- the third member of Brazil's delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York to test positive. Eduardo Bolsonaro, 37, said on Twitter he was feeling well and had "started to treat myself" without specifying what he was using. He cited his infection as evidence in his campaign against the coronavirus vaccine passport recently introduced in some Brazilian cities. "We know that the vaccines were developed faster than is usually the case. I received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and I got Covid," he said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO