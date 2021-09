Having a uterus is awesome; however, there are a few minor inconveniences, as with all good things. Things like being told what to do with our bodies (looking at you, Texas), the pay gap, and, most notably, periods. But, what if those with a uterus could reclaim the power of their periods and make them less of an inconvenience and more of a way to understand themselves and their bodies.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO