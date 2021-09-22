CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Murphy Strikes Three-Movie Deal With Amazon Studios

By Ryan Scott
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Murphy has a new home for his next few movies. As announced by Amazon Studios today, the company has officially closed a three-picture and first-look film deal with the Oscar nominee and star of such pictures as "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Coming to America." Also see: the very underrated "Bowfinger." Under the deal, Murphy will star in three films for Amazon Studios in addition to developing original film projects for Prime Video. Those other projects come with the potential for him to star.

www.slashfilm.com

