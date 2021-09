Ahead of training camp, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers made an appearance on ESPN's First Take to discuss the latest on Ben Simmons. "Yeah, I mean it was a good conversation," Rivers responded when asked by Stephen A. Smith if Simmons had made it known that he wanted out of Philadelphia. "He gave his reasons, which we obviously didn't agree with. But you know, in sports, there's been so many times this has happened that hasn't been reported and the guy comes back.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO