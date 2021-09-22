CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Parents Forced To Leave Restaurant For Wearing Masks To Protect 4-Month-Old Son

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of an immunocompromised 4-month-old said they were forced to end a rare night out early after a restaurant manager in Rowlett, Texas, kicked them out of his establishment for wearing face masks. The couple has said they are both fully vaccinated but were wearing the masks in an effort to further protect their vulnerable infant son by limiting the possibility that they might bring the virus home to him. The manager of Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar, however, has said he believes strongly in his “no masks” rule.

