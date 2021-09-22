CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As It Expands the Canon, Dia Art Foundation Names Jordan Carter Curator

By Alex Greenberger
artnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dia Art Foundation, a New York–based organization known for its prized collection of Minimalist and Conceptual art, has named Jordan Carter as its new curator. Set to begin this December, Carter is currently an associate curator of modern and contemporary art at the Art Institute of Chicago, where he organized a Ray Johnson survey due to open in late November.

