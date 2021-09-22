The Bees in 'My Girl' Prepared Me for the Horrors of Real Life

You may want to keep those lights on for ELI ROTH PRESENTS: A GHOST RUINED MY LIFE, a new series from the master of horror that features real-life ghost stories as told by the victims who came face-to-face with their demons and survived. Award-winning filmmaker Eli Roth has spent his whole life telling horror stories, but these may be the most terrifying yet. Launching with two episodes on Friday, October 8, exclusively on discovery+ during the streamer’s “Ghostober” event, the eight, one-hour episodes highlight the haunting untold stories of victims of the paranormal as they try to unpack the unexplainable causes of their emotional (and sometimes physical) trauma.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO