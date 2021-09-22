CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Bees in 'My Girl' Prepared Me for the Horrors of Real Life

Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 1991 film My Girl, otherwise known as the movie where Macaulay Culkin gets stung to death by bees, taught me about sudden, abject horror. It was Thanksgiving weekend, 1991. I was 10 years old. It had been twelve long, agonizing months since Home Alone was released—shattering box office records and finishing third all-time behind E.T. and Star Wars—and finally, there was a new Macaulay Culkin film in theaters.

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Expecting Another Girl

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Everleigh, who will be 2 on September 22. Check out the gender reveal here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
Travel Channel

Real-Life Horror Stories Told By the Victims in the New Series 'Eli Roth Presents A Ghost Ruined My Life'

You may want to keep those lights on for ELI ROTH PRESENTS: A GHOST RUINED MY LIFE, a new series from the master of horror that features real-life ghost stories as told by the victims who came face-to-face with their demons and survived. Award-winning filmmaker Eli Roth has spent his whole life telling horror stories, but these may be the most terrifying yet. Launching with two episodes on Friday, October 8, exclusively on discovery+ during the streamer’s “Ghostober” event, the eight, one-hour episodes highlight the haunting untold stories of victims of the paranormal as they try to unpack the unexplainable causes of their emotional (and sometimes physical) trauma.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Discovery+ Set to Explore Real-Life Tales of Terror in Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

With most shows that investigate real-life encounters with otherworldly presences, the dramatic reenactments of such encounters aren't nearly as horrifying as the tales the witnesses tell, though the new discovery+ series Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life aims to tell these stories in frightening new ways. More than just a chance encounter with the beyond, the series explores the long-lasting impact of these occurrences, from emotional traumas and fears to being shunned by communities and closest connections. The first two episodes of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life debut exclusively on discovery+ on October 8th.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Freud
Person
Anna Chlumsky
Person
Nancy Kerrigan
Person
Tonya Harding
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
Variety

At ‘Tarantino Live,’ Director’s Soundtracks Come to Life, With a Little Help From Jackie Brown, the Bride and the Gimp

What do the Bride, Jackie Brown, Django, Mia Wallace, Hans Landa, Cottonmouth, Stuntman Mike McKay, Mr. Pink, Charles Manson and the Gimp all have in common? For one thing, that they’re all characters in a stage musical now playing at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. But its creators would rather that you not call “Tarantino Live” a musical per se, or at least not boil it down strictly to that term. For one thing, its “book” — largely an amalgam of dialogue from Quentin Tarantino’s movies — is a sort of loose fantasia tying characters and themes from the films together...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Review: NYT Documentary Rehashes Trauma to Create Further Exploitation

Every time I think of Britney Spears I can’t help but think of Marilyn Monroe. Like Spears, Monroe was underestimated, abused, and her image remains so heavily exploited that her face is on everything from t-shirts to promoting rehab centers (which you, too, can see every time you travel down Hollywood Boulevard). And while Spears might be inching ever closer to winning the freedom that’s eluded her for the last 13 years, the amount of content that’s being created in her leadup to freedom still feels…scummy? Case in point: The surprise release of the continuation of The New York Times Presents...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#My Girl#The Horrors#Bee Sting#Home Alone#New York Times#Family Matters#Millennials
wegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Has The #2 Movie On Netflix Today

Between 1995 and 2010, Denzel Washington and Tony Scott collaborated on five movies, and the plot almost always revolved around a mode of transport. Whether it was by accident or design, the duo clearly enjoyed each other’s company when it came to an action thriller hinging on a vehicle of some description.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Halloween Kills’ Changes Release to Day-and-Date in Theaters and Streaming on Peacock

In a surprise move, Universal has shifted David Gordon Green’s horror outing “Halloween Kills” to a day-and-date release. The sequel will stream on Peacock on October 15, the same day it opens in theaters. “Halloween Kills” will be available free of charge to Peacock subscribers. Both Universal Pictures and Peacock are operated by NBCUniversal. The move to streaming for the latest entry in the “Halloween” franchise is an exception to the theatrical windows established last year during the pandemic between Universal Pictures and select exhibition chains like AMC and Regal. An agreement was made between the studio and theaters where films...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Dear White People reality TV parody "Big House" crowns a Black winner as Big Brother prepares to do the same in real life

The Netflix series "could not have asked for a better concluding coincidence than the parallel between this season's show-within-a-show 'Big House' and the current cycle of Big Brother, the CBS reality show it parodies," says Melanie McFarland, referring to Big Brother's Cookout alliance. ALSO: Dear White People creator Justin Simien explains the series finale.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

New ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser reveals ‘super important’ new location

When “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix next year, a creepy new location will factor heavily in the fresh run of episodes. On Saturday during Netflix’s own fan event, TUDUM, the streaming service debuted a new teaser for “Stranger Things 4” and revealed a locale called “the Creel house.” According to the show creators, the Duffer brothers, the home is a “super important” part of the new season and seemingly ties directly to a new character, Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame. When Englund’s casting was announced last year, it was revealed Victor is a “disturbed...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
quillette.com

My Life as a Ghostwriter

For 15 years, I’ve led a professional double-life, working as editor, writer, author, and podcaster in plain public view, while also helping famous people produce their own books—memoirs, mostly—behind closed doors. This parallel professional existence was outed in 2014, when one of my more well-known clients told a reporter about the arrangement. At the time, this caused me headaches, as some readers wondered (not unreasonably) how my day-to-day editorial choices were being influenced by these side-hustles. But in the long run, it was a plus, because the disclosure brought in more clients.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy