Trevard Lindley joins the newest episode of Bleav in Kentucky

A fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky just dropped, this time featuring former Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Trevard Lindley. Lindley, who was part of four bowl teams at Kentucky from 2006-09 and that memorable 2007 win over eventual national champion LSU, finished his career with 189 tackles, 10 interceptions and a school-record 43 pass breakups. He went on to play four years in the NFL and one year in the CFL. He’s now the defensive coordinator at Bourbon County High School.