Trevard Lindley joins the newest episode of Bleav in Kentucky
A fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky just dropped, this time featuring former Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Trevard Lindley. Lindley, who was part of four bowl teams at Kentucky from 2006-09 and that memorable 2007 win over eventual national champion LSU, finished his career with 189 tackles, 10 interceptions and a school-record 43 pass breakups. He went on to play four years in the NFL and one year in the CFL. He’s now the defensive coordinator at Bourbon County High School.www.aseaofblue.com
Comments / 0