Black Artists Revitalize the Streets of Detroit With a Colorful Mural Festival

Locals and visiting neighbors are invited to witness an artistic transformation. Sixteen artists from around the nation, across the world and others right here at home take their talents to the streets and walls of St. Petersburg as part of the 7th Annual SHINE® St. Pete Mural Festival which runs October 15-24, 2021. With the support of Presenting Sponsors, The City of St. Petersburg and The Florida Department of Arts and Culture, the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance has been the primary driver of this massive public art event from the start which culminates in 16 new murals to grace the arts districts and downtown locales in an effort to engage, inspire and connect the community through art. (Feature image above from the 2017 Shine Mural Festival Mikael B.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO