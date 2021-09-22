CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mitchell Schwartz praises Chiefs RT Lucas Niang for executing his favorite technique

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bneCm_0c4b3aMx00

Former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz had some high praise for the team’s new right tackle and his performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Lucas Niang had a solid Week 1 performance against the Cleveland Browns, but he posted a clean sheet against the Ravens in Week 2. Part of the reason he performed so well in Baltimore was his execution of the Hamilton technique against Ravens defenders. If you’ve followed Schwartz on Twitter, you’ll know that the Hamilton is one of his favorite techniques. It has become sort of his signature technique that he has used to thwart the efforts of pass rushers over the years.

Schwartz came away impressed with how Niang used the Hamilton effectively in just his second career NFL start, sharing some clips of Niang on his “Daily Dose” series.

Check it out:

The Hamilton is a technique used by offensive linemen to combat a lot of the techniques that defensive linemen are taught. It counters things like the long-arm technique or bullrushes, where defenders get their arms extended in an attempt to control the offensive linemen. The idea is that you lift the defenders’ arms up and away from your body to create leverage against your defender. For Niang in Week 2, the Hamilton worked like a charm.

The crazy thing here is that Schwartz says he didn’t learn to take advantage of this technique until his fourth year in the league. Niang is already using it and doing so effectively in just his second game with the team and first season in the NFL.

It’s also pretty remarkable to see Schwartz showing support and love to the player who is filling his shoes in Kansas City. He’s a true class act and continues to have strong ties to the team.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Techniques#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Cleveland Browns#Twitter#Daily Dose
FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arrowhead Pride

Reid, Mahomes praise debut of new Chiefs offensive line

During the 2021 offseason, there were few NFL storylines that generated more coverage than the Kansas City Chiefs’ rebuild of their offensive line. None of the linemen who started in Sunday’s 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns were even on the team in 2020 — much less starting on it.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Former Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz on why Raiders-Ravens game was good for KC

Tight end Travis Kelce may have temporarily forgotten that the Chiefs play at Baltimore on Sunday night, but former teammate Mitchell Schwartz did not. Schwartz was tweeting throughout the Raiders’ wild 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in Las Vegas. When the game went to overtime, Schwartz shared on...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs: Keyshawn Johnson had unbelievable praise for Mike Hughes

After he made a game-sealing interception in Week 1, Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes drew some aggressive praise from Keyshawn Johnson. In May the Kansas City Chiefs took a flier on a former first-round pick, sending a 2022 sixth-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings for cornerback Mike Hughes. In Week 1 against...
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Chiefs heavily backed as road favorite vs. Ravens

The "heat of the moment," as described by Kansas City tackle Orlando Brown Jr., can turn into an explosive fire when Patrick Mahomes happens to be quarterbacking your team. That's something Brown discovered first-hand along the reconstructed Kansas City offensive front as the Chiefs (1-0) pulledoff a fourth-quarter rally to win their opener and now face a Sunday night test at Baltimore against Brown's former team, the Ravens (0-1).
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 3: A trio of Panthers make the start list in Week 3

After two weeks of NFL games in the bag, fantasy football managers are starting to feel that they have a solid idea of who to start and who to sit heading into Week 3. But is that accurate, or are we jumping to conclusions after only two games? With not all matchups being equal, here are our top start ’em and sit ’em plays for Week 3 of fantasy football.
NFL
frogsowar.com

Frogs in the Pros: Lucas Niang anchors the right side for Kansas City

Former TCU offensive lineman Lucas Niang ended his collegiate career as one of the highest-graded tackles in Division I football. Despite falling in the 2020 NFL Draft because of an injury, Niang has already earned the starting right tackle job for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he’ll be tasked with protecting superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy