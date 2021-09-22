Electric utility bike company Ubco scores $10M strategic investment with TPK
New Zealand-based electric utility bike company Ubco announced a new strategic partnership with TPK Holdings, a Taiwanese electric components manufacturing company. As part of the agreement, TPK will be leading Ubco’s Series B with a $10 million investment, bringing the company’s total funding to $23 million. TPK will also bring the company significant supply chain support as well as scaling and manufacturing capabilities in the near future.techcrunch.com
Comments / 0