Rice University gets $100M from Galveston-based foundation

AMHERST (CBS) — UMass Amherst announced Thursday that the foundation of a late bestselling textbook author from Northampton has given the school’s College of Nursing a record-setting donation. The Elaine Nicpon Marieb Foundation donated $21.5 million, the largest cash gift in school history. Marieb, who died in 2018 at 82 years old, earned a master of science degree from the college in 1985. She was written more than 10 bestselling textbooks and laboratory manuals on anatomy and physiology, and is said to have been read by more than 3 million nurses and health care workers in the field today. “We are deeply...

AMHERST, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO