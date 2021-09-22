CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice University gets $100M from Galveston-based foundation

By Olivia Pulsinelli
Houston Business Journal
4 days ago
 4 days ago
The gift is one of the largest in Rice’s history. Here’s what the funds will go toward.

visithoustontexas.com

Small Business Spotlight: West University/Rice Village

Tucked away between Rice University and the Galleria are West University and Rice Village. These areas are beautiful pockets of Houston filled with stunning architecture, tree-lined streets and lovely small businesses. For the best of eating, drinking, shopping and playing, check out a few of the many small businesses that are worthy of a shoutout.
HOUSTON, TX
rice.edu

Moody Foundation grants $100 million to Rice University

New student center, endowment for student opportunity programs underwritten by historic gift. The Moody Foundation has granted Rice $100 million to build a transformative new student center designed by one of the world’s premier architects and to create endowments supporting student opportunity and success, both as part of the center and in other areas of the university.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Boston

UMass Amherst’s Nursing College Gets $21 Million Gift From Foundation Of Bestselling Textbook Author

AMHERST (CBS) — UMass Amherst announced Thursday that the foundation of a late bestselling textbook author from Northampton has given the school’s College of Nursing a record-setting donation. The Elaine Nicpon Marieb Foundation donated $21.5 million, the largest cash gift in school history. Marieb, who died in 2018 at 82 years old, earned a master of science degree from the college in 1985. She was written more than 10 bestselling textbooks and laboratory manuals on anatomy and physiology, and is said to have been read by more than 3 million nurses and health care workers in the field today. “We are deeply...
AMHERST, MA
