Prisma Analytics, Dell Technologies and CryptoDATA Tech will Host the Official Launch of Edain Utility Token

“At BabelFish we are obsessed with stablecoins as a catalyst for the decentralized financial system. That is why, our mission is to facilitate its flow and exchange, as well as reduce the risk and secure users’ deposits. BabelFish adds and distributes various stablecoins, facilitating and improving the use of crypto dollars in different protocols. Our vision is to add the liquidity, market and access of the different stablecoins that are abstracted in XUSD. The priority of the alpha product is to attract dollar liquidity to Rootstock (RSK), but in the long term we will facilitate 1: 1 exchange between various stablecoins and chains in demand, with the option to save and earn interest in rBTC and FISH. We’re excited to announce the support of RDOC to the Babelfish stablecoin protocol!”

