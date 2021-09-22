Microsoft wants cloud computing to reshape natural disaster modeling, but challenges remain

In this field, Microsoft sees both an opportunity to do good as well as a lucrative niche to secure for its cloud computing service Azure. Through its AI for Earth program, which we last covered during its launch in 2017, the company has compiled a series of offerings into what it dubs a “planetary computer.” Those offerings include APIs for identifying objects as well as species of plants and animals. AI for Earth offers grants for scientists and others to use Azure in their own research and modeling. The program joins other Microsoft cloud initiatives such as AI for Health and AI for Accessibility.