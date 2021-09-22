CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft wants cloud computing to reshape natural disaster modeling, but challenges remain

By Danny Crichton
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this field, Microsoft sees both an opportunity to do good as well as a lucrative niche to secure for its cloud computing service Azure. Through its AI for Earth program, which we last covered during its launch in 2017, the company has compiled a series of offerings into what it dubs a “planetary computer.” Those offerings include APIs for identifying objects as well as species of plants and animals. AI for Earth offers grants for scientists and others to use Azure in their own research and modeling. The program joins other Microsoft cloud initiatives such as AI for Health and AI for Accessibility.

techcrunch.com

tucsonpost.com

Infosys, Microsoft to drive Ausgrid's cloud transformation

Melbourne [Australia], September 13 (ANI): Infosys and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid, the largest distributor of electricity on Australia's east coast, to accelerate its cloud transformation journey and establish Ausgrid as a leading digital utility. This programme will further Ausgrid's vision to connect communities and...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Windows 11 will act as an 'on-ramp' for Microsoft's cloud

Ahead of the release of Windows 11 next month, Microsoft's operating system is no longer the company's biggest money maker as its cloud computing business has overtaken Windows in recent years. As reported by Business Insider, CEO Satya Nadella has spent his seven years at the company focused on expanding...
SOFTWARE
informnny.com

Microsoft expands computer tech program to Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Microsoft Corp. is expanding its computer science education program to four public schools in Juarez. The Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) already operates in 23 El Paso campuses, pairing up working professionals with high school teachers and curriculum specialists to enhance computer skills in underserved communities.
EL PASO, TX
windowsreport.com

Take charge of the cloud with the Microsoft Cloud Security App

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Microsoft Cloud App can identify all cloud apps in an organization. The App offers...
CELL PHONES
EETimes.com

Chaos descends on Microsoft’s cloud database

“Another day, another Microsoft security vulnerability.” That’s what one of my editors said when I proposed this blog on the Cosmos DB bugs detected in the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. I get it. Few other companies have Patch Tuesdays, with so many new patches every week. Last year, the FBI...
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

Disaster Recovery in the Cloud

Every major broadcaster acknowledges that they have to consider disaster recovery. Apart from meeting audience expectations, if a channel is off air, it cannot transmit commercials. Without commercials, it has no income. Getting the station back on air—and broadcasting commercials—is clearly vital. But, given today’s very reliable technology, a large...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Big Tech firms might face resilience in cloud computing in Britain

Amazon, Google, and other tech companies providing cloud computing to banks in Britain may have to comply with minimum resilience standards and testing. The BoE, along with regulators in Europe and the United States, is worried about the reliance of banks on a handful of Big Tech firms for cloud computing in increasingly critical banking services, and the impact an outage at one of them could have on financial stability.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Microsoft Teams-as-a-Service: Cloud Telephony Made Easy

Originally Posted On: https://www.uctoday.com/unified-communications/microsoft-teams-as-a-service-cloud-telephony-made-easy/. Roads to amazing new destinations are often bumpy. Just knowing where you’re headed isn’t always a guarantee of arriving in the best shape. You often need a guide: a hand to hold to ensure you stay on the right track. And, so it is with Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Learn cloud computing from AWS experts for free; Check details here

Amazon Web Services ( AWS ), in partnership with Intel, is hosting its 'AWSome Day Online Conference' on September 30. AWSome Day Online Conference is a free, one-day cloud training delivered by AWS technical instructors designed to enable you with AWS Cloud concepts, core AWS services, and ways these services enable innovation for a variety of new applications and industries to accelerate your success on AWS Cloud.
COMPUTERS
Itproportal

Best cloud computing services of 2021

The best cloud computing services offer the opportunity for businesses to undergo digital transformation in order to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Cloud services have revolutionized computing, not least through IaaS, PaaS, and especially SaaS, which have allowed businesses to...
SOFTWARE
cuereport.com

SaaS Cloud Computing Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2025

Latest update on SaaS Cloud Computing Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, SaaS Cloud Computing market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the SaaS Cloud Computing industry. With the classified SaaS Cloud Computing market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
SOFTWARE
WebProNews

Huawei Investing $15 Million in Middle East Cloud Computing

Huawei is preparing to invest $15 million over the next three years in Middle East cloud computing. Huawei has suffered greatly at the hands of the US and its allies. In country after country, the company has been banned and restricted from participating in 5G networks over security concerns. The...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Benefits of cloud computing: The pros and cons

Everybody knows the differences between using software housed in a company- or home-based server versus subscribing to that same software through a cloud service, right? Maybe, but maybe not; sometimes there's a gray area connecting them, and a user might know some of the differences, but it's more likely he or she won't know them all.
COMPUTERS
businessnewsledger.com

Learn Cloud Computing with Daniel Nwosu and CloudElite

Cloud computing has become one of the most important professions in the modern day. Much of the technology that we rely on is all thanks to cloud computing. Daniel Nwosu has become an expert in the industry, though his journey to success has not always been a smooth one. When...
COMPUTERS
digitalconnectmag.com

Why Use VPN for Cloud Computing?

Businesses love convenient and effective technologies. Traditionally, our desktops were enough to store, access, and share organizational data. But now things have changed. Companies need extra space to handle the large pool of data and security to protect the same. They also need software that is accessible to all with a single click.
COMPUTERS
etftrends.com

Leveraged Cloud Computing ETF up 15% for the Year

The introduction of the Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (CLDL) at the beginning of the year was auspicious timing given the strength in big tech during the pandemic, and so far the fund is up 15% in 2021. CLDL seeks 200% of the inverse (or opposite) of the...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Google powers up assistive tech in Android with facial gesture-powered shortcuts and switches

The new features rely on the smartphone’s front-facing camera, which can watch the user’s face in real time for one of six expressions: a smile, raised eyebrows, opened mouth, and looking left, right, or up. It relies entirely on local computing and no image data is saved, nor is it doing what is generally understood as “facial recognition” — this type of machine learning can focus specifically on, for example, identifying the eyebrows and sending a signal whenever they move past a certain, customizable threshold.
CELL PHONES
CSO

Save time with Adobe Document Cloud and Microsoft 365

Forrester interviewed Adobe® Document Cloud® and Microsoft 365TM customers and calculated the potential Return on Investment (ROI) over three years. View this infographic to see just how much Adobe Sign and Adobe Acrobat® DC, combined with Microsoft 365, could save your organization.
COMPUTERS

