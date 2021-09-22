Michael Cimarusti Shares His Best Trick For Cooking Fish - Exclusive

For some, cooking fish well can be a fickle and tricky endeavor. But for Michael Cimarusti, who runs a two-star Michelin restaurant, seafood and fish are his specialties, and he knows how to prepare them far better than most. According to The Healthy Fish, overcooking or undercooking fish is the top mistake most people make while preparing fish at home. Fortunately, Cimarusti shared his top tip for cooking fish with Mashed during an exclusive interview prior to his appearance as a guest judge on the finale of "MasterChef." But best of all is that it is very easy and even more cost-effective.