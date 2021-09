With PUBG: New State set to arrive soon, PUBG Mobile (Free) is still going strong with content updates and support. Today, PUBG Mobile 1.6 has been detailed with a new mode, returning modes, new battle pass, and more. The update download size will be 690MB on Android and it is about 1.68GB on iOS. The main content is the Flora Menace mode. This new mode has alien plants called Yarilo invading Erangel. The Cell Matrix, a giant spaceship, has gone out of control thanks to this invasion and you need to conduct investigations while engaging in battles with random drops and respawns. Metro Royale returns with improvements to various parts of it. Surviva Till Dawn, Payload 2.0, Runic Power, and more will also be returning. Check out the new developer blog video for PUBG Mobile below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO