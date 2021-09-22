CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Emmys 2021 Critics Corner: On the Industry's Narrow Focus on Deserving, But Predictable Wins

By Caroline Framke
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into the 2021 Emmys, there were a few obvious favorites. By the time Cedric the Entertainer opened the show on Sept. 19, Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” and Netflix’s “The Crown” had seemed like locks for best comedy and drama for weeks, if not months. The extent they would go on to sweep their respective categories, though, was startling. Throw in a convincing showing from HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” which won in three of the four limited series acting categories before Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” won the ultimate prize, and this year’s Emmys felt dominated by fewer shows than ever.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Kate Winslet
ETOnline.com

'The Crown's Gillian Anderson Wins 6th Emmy

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards was a night to remember for many of those in the entertainment industry on Sunday. That was particularly true for Gillian Anderson, who took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Crown. The award marks Anderson's sixth Emmy.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Emmys 2021 predictions: Who will win vs. who should win

If you somehow weren’t aware of all the buzz around “Ted Lasso” already, you will be when the Emmys air Sunday night. The sweet, simple Apple TV+ sitcom about a college football coach who moves to England to lead a soccer team broke through the mainstream like few TV shows have done since streaming services flooded the marketplace, holding its place in the pop culture conversation like “The Sopranos” and “Mad Men” did in their day.
TV SHOWS
punchdrunkcritics.com

Khalil’s 2021 Primetime Emmy Predictions

It’s that time again: for Hollywood to take a look at what it’s done on the small screen and definitively say what’s the best of the best. This year (like last year) is a little. While last year’s Emmy’s was the first awards ceremony in the age of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year is the first where the television shows selected were actually made and seen during the pandemic. As we had to endure lockdowns, we got to spend a great deal more time indoors and we most likely spent a bulk of that time-consuming pop culture on our television sets/streaming boxes. Hopefully, this won’t be an ongoing tradition (get your damn shots people!), but at the same time, we can’t deny that TV this past year has been outstanding. Tomorrow night, we get to see who gets to take home the Emmy for their respective categories.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Variety
Minneapolis Star Tribune

TV critic Neal Justin makes his Emmy predictions

It's understandable if the only thing you remember from last year's Emmy Awards is Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston trying to extinguish a burning envelope. It was a crazy ceremony for crazy times. The proceedings for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday should be a little more normal, with Cedric...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Drama Series – What Show Will Win TV’s ‘Crown’ Jewel?

In terms of past winners who might be in line to take the Outstanding Drama Series crown again, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is the only one of eight nominees in this category that has won before here—and that was in 2017, when it was in its first season. With an impressive 21 nominations the show seems to be having a bit of an Emmy resurgence, at least in terms of nominations. Last year’s winner Succession succeeded on its second try but is ineligible this year due to Covid-forced production delays, while Game of Thrones, a four- time winner here, is...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
tucsonpost.com

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' wins Emmy

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): That's checkmate for Netflix's popular series 'The Queen's Gambit'. The show, which features actor Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead, bagged the ultimate prize -- the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. It was the show's 11th Emmy win this year, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caledonian Record-News

Critic’s Notebook: Few Surprises at the 2021 Emmys

With only a few exceptions, the 2021 Emmys went pretty much as expected, with the top prizes going to Ted Lasso (comedy), The Crown (drama) and The Queen’s Gambit (limited series). Netflix nabbed the big wins the Goliath streamer has long desired while Apple’s Ted Lasso completed the streaming hat trick.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boston Globe

The best part of the Emmys show? Deserving winners

You really couldn’t win just one Emmy this year, it seemed. At the annual TV back-patting event Sunday night, the winners were WINNERS. The awards came in pairs, triplets, and more, and it was easy to wonder if voters had watched only “The Crown,” “Mare of Easttown,” and “Hacks” — oh, right, and “Ted Lasso.”
TV & VIDEOS
940wfaw.com

Industry News: ‘And Just Like That’, ‘Broadway’s Back!’, Emmy Ratings + More!

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA JOINS 'BROADWAY'S BACK': Deadline reports that Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear during Broadway’s Back!, the live, two-hour broadcast special that will immediately follow Sunday’s streaming-only Tony Awards ceremony. The special, presented live on Sunday, Sept. 26th from Broadway’s Wintergarden Theater, will be hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy