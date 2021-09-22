CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When San Mateo County was home to ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’

By Jim Clifford
climaterwc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a sheer coincidence that the bust of Soledad de Ortega Arguello, whose Spanish land grant is now home to thousands of Peninsula residents, bears a striking resemblance to Mrs. Doubtfire, the character played by Robin Williams in the 1993 movie of the same name. The stern-faced bust of “Mrs. Arguello,” which is on a pedestal on Broadway, near the Redwood City Caltrain crossing, is not very far from San Mateo County’s old courthouse, the location of a key scene in the film, where Williams—as the dad in the film—lost custody of his children. The dad takes on the persona of Mrs. Doubtfire, the children’s nanny, because he misses them and wants to remain in their lives.

climaterwc.com

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy