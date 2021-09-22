The Humans: The Stage-to-Screen Masterpiece is Worth Every Penny
The power of filmmaking lies in its ability to touch a nerve, or evoke emotions that were buried deep inside all along. Films do not always have to have special effects, or use the most advanced of technologies to be extraordinary. Oftentimes, their greatness found in sincerity and simplicity. Movies that are able to convey a message through these qualities are usually those that can create a lasting impact. One of the hardest parts to capture in a film is a sense of humanity. It involves a delicate touch, and an in depth understanding of what it means to be human. This is all portrayed in the new film, The Humans.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0