CM Punk has arrived in AEW and the world of pro wrestling will never be the same again. But the question that all the fans have asked themselves is: after his brief but intense participation in WWE Backstage as a columnist, there was really no room for the Straight Edge to return to action, but precisely in WWE? Apparently yes, but it seems that WWE itself did not want to compromise with an athlete who had caused so many problems since his turbulent farewell in 2014.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO