Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review

Released on the 21st of September 2021, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an action-adventure game with criminal amounts of cuteness and enough heart to win over any fence-sitters. As this review will reveal, although Ember Lab may be the new kids on the block as far as game development goes, with Kena: Bridge of Spirits they have managed to produce a polished project that stands confident and proud, showing very little signs of being a first attempt at making a game. Even if the game does not land at the top of your Game of the Year list, this is a title that will not fail to have you grinning for all the right reasons.