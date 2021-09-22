CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review

By Smangaliso Simelane
attackofthefanboy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased on the 21st of September 2021, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an action-adventure game with criminal amounts of cuteness and enough heart to win over any fence-sitters. As this review will reveal, although Ember Lab may be the new kids on the block as far as game development goes, with Kena: Bridge of Spirits they have managed to produce a polished project that stands confident and proud, showing very little signs of being a first attempt at making a game. Even if the game does not land at the top of your Game of the Year list, this is a title that will not fail to have you grinning for all the right reasons.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

Neon Abyss Update 1.43 Patch Notes

Update 1.43 has arrived for Neon Abyss, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This frantic, rogue-lite action-platformer has almost everything; some players say the game is a mix of The Binding of Isaac and Enter the Gungeon. The fast-paced gameplay and procedurally generated dungeons will have players on the edge of their seats while they decimate every enemy on sight with a wide selection of weapons, items, and companions that provide buffs and extra abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Get Balenciaga Skins in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most collaboration-friendly franchises of all time and now Fortnite and Balenciaga are combining forces. At any given moment, you might see Marvel, Star Wars, rappers, movie characters, and more be infused into the gaming phenomenon. Usually, though, these collaborations are somewhat expected and while it’s cool to see Thanos running around out there, it’s not exactly an unexpected collaboration as action movies and Fortnite go together quite nicely. This time though, they’re stepping a bit outside of the box.
APPAREL
attackofthefanboy.com

Deltarune Passes 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Chapter 2 Release

Deltarune, the Undertale spin-off, had its’ surprise second chapter release on September 18th. The game hit a ground-breaking total of players, which is only likely to grow with the later chapters’ releases. It seems like yesterday that Toby Fox released the first chapter of Deltarune, but has in fact been...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokemon GO How to Take a Snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle or Furfrou

Fashion Week in Pokemon GO has begun and with it variety of challenges and rewards are up for grabs. Fashion Week has a brand new Timed Research and Field Resarch tasks where one of them is to take a snapshot of different Pokemon in the wild. Doing so will allow you to complete the Fashion Week Timed Research or the event-exclusive Field Research Tasks.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ratchet Clank#Video Game#Sony
attackofthefanboy.com

Lost Judgment Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Update 1.02 has arrived for Lost Judgment and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This functions as the day one patch soon for the soon to be released Lost Judgement. Size-wise, it looks to be a few hundred MB on PS4 and PS5 and is expected to sure up some smaller issues as gameplay optimization for both consoles as well as some performance fixes too. The previous update added some DLC in and was around 1.5 GB, so this one seems to be doing low-level maintenance to make sure everything goes swimmingly on launch day. Here’s everything new with Lost Judgement Update 1.02.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Warzone Numbers Event Guide: All Challenges and Rewards

The Numbers event is finally here in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, giving players the opportunity to earn free rewards in both games by completing a series of challenges. As per usual with Call of Duty events, there are two sets of challenges. Completing all of the challenges in either Warzone or Black Ops Cold War will unlock an exclusive new melee weapon, so you don’t want to miss out on this event. There are also a ton of other rewards to earn along the way, including calling cards, charms, and watches. Here are all the challenges and rewards for The Numbers event in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Hands-On Preview

I’ll admit, I was initially wary about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel games have been pretty hit or miss recently, resulting in amazing highs like Insomniac’s Spider-Man and middling lows like Marvel’s Avengers. When it was first shown off at this year’s E3, Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy looked a lot closer to the latter than the former. Boy, was I wrong. After spending a decent chunk of time with Eidos Montreal’s take on the Guardians, I can’t wait for the full release.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon Unite: How to Play on PC

So, you’re probably looking at this title and thinking this is another clickbait piece about Pokémon Unite not being on PC. It actually isn’t, and just bare with me. Thanks to the power of emulation, you can actually play this game on a legitimate PC or Mac. Pokémon Unite was...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pixar
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO: Secrets of the Jungle Event Debuts Mythical Pokémon Zarude

Niantic has announced an upcoming event in Pokémon Go to celebrate the launch of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, starting in October 2021. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is set to release on October 8th, 2021, exclusively on Netflix. The Pokémon Go event will feature content heavily inspired by the movie, such as the mythical Pokémon Zarude making its debut, and the appearance of Pokémon that feature alongside the ‘Rogue Monkey’ Pokémon in the feature film.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Warframe Interview: A Deeper Look into Nidus Prime

Update 30.7 launched in Warframe just about two weeks ago and brought a handful of needed changes and new additions. I had the opportunity to interview the Art Director of Digital Extremes, Geoff Crookes, regarding this update and some further insight to the design philosophy put into this update. This...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Warframe Interview: A Deeper Look into Plague Star and the Grineer Ghoulsaw

With just a little over a week left in the ongoing Operation: Plague Star Event in Warframe, I had the chance to pick Art Director Geoff Crookes’ brain about the game’s most popular event along with the design of their newest weapon type. The Ghoulsaw is the newest melee weapon type in Warframe.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite: Where to Find Armored Walls

Fortnite has been having all kinds of fun with its Season 8, Chapter 2 events and it is only continuing with the addition of Armored Walls to the game. As the season has progressed, items have been added and removed and the most recent addition will allow players to create defenses that are even more immune to damage than previously. Having one of these in your arsenal can be the difference between winning and losing a match as that grenade won’t take down your fortification anymore. That is, once they find them at least. Here’s where to find Armored Walls in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon Unite Mobile: Things You Need to Know

Pokémon Unite is just about to hit mobile platforms. This is going to boost the player base tenfold, especially with all the hit milestones of pre-registrations across Android and iOS. The game has been out on the Nintendo Switch for some time already. If you are thinking of playing the...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

War Thunder Update 3.87 Patch Notes

Update 3.87 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer Gaijin Entertainment has now released a new update for War Thunder that should be rolling out now to all platforms. On PS4 the patch number is 3.87 while on PS5 it’s 01.000.052. Officially though, the patch is number 2.9.0.50 for PC and number 2.9.0.48 for consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Review

As we move deeper into this new generation of consoles, ports of games from the tail end of the PS4’s life cycle are inevitable. It seems that Sony is moving in the direction of Director’s Cuts for its late PS4 titles, a trend that began with the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut in late August. Stepping back into the shoes of Jin Sakai and taking on the new Iki Island expansion was a great time, so naturally, I was pretty excited to jump into Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Unfortunately, Death Stranding Director’s Cut isn’t as meaty of an upgrade as Ghost of Tsushima, but it’s still a better version of the 2019 PS4 release.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Bayonetta 3 Releasing 2022, Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The Bayonetta 3 gameplay trailer and tentative release window were finally revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct held today, September 23rd, alongside a brand new 3D Kirby adventure. This was a huge surprise to fans who have been heavily anticipating the title since it was announced as one of the Nintendo Switch’s killer apps.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Warzone Players Are Disappointed With the Numbers Event

Call of Duty: Warzone has been one of the more active games in terms of updates over the past year-plus and while there have been plenty of hits, there have also been a ton of misses which now include the Call of Duty: Warzone Numbers Event. Most of the updates tend to change the map, add in a new wrinkle to the gameplay or add in new missions to the map and usually, the fanbase is plenty satisfied. That is far from the case this time though as the Call of Duty: Warzone Number Event has been woefully underwhelming thus far.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a Fully 3D Platformer Coming in 2022

In the Nintendo Direct of September 23, 2021, a new Kirby game was revealed for the Nintendo Switch, titled Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This was the game that was leaked a few hours prior to the direct. The game does seem to be heavily inspired by something like Super...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Nintendo Switch Online Nintendo 64 Games List: All Games Available at Launch

In the recent September 23 Nintendo Direct, a new Nintendo Switch Online membership was announced. The membership will be called the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. It’ll contain the same perks and benefits of the already existing online membership, but this subscription will also come with access to a library of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Developers Receive Steam Deck Dev Kits and Share Impressions

With the release of the Steam Deck fast approaching, a few developers have been lucky enough to receive Steam Deck dev kits, and some have decided to share their impressions. Fortunately, most are positive. Revealed on the 15th of July 2021, the Steam Deck is an upcoming portable gaming computer created by Valve. It is set to release in December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy