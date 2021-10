Dr. Oscar Barrau is an associate professor of Spanish in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at IU South Bend. He grew up in Madrid, Spain, located in the center of the Iberian Peninsula and rich in culture, famous museums, and tapas bars. He is half Spanish and half French (his full name is Oscar Barrau Drapier), which gave his formative years an international flair. Accordingly, Oscar and all his siblings travelled and some studied abroad. This led Oscar, after beginning his undergraduate career in geography and history in the 1980s, to eventually journey across the ocean. He landed in Utah, where he completed his bachelor’s degree at a small public liberal arts college, Weber State University. It was his experiences at Weber, according to Dr. Barrau, that eventually led him to IU South Bend after earning his doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO