CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

Community Concert show moved to Jack Kilby Square

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Golden Belt Community Concert Association is moving its first concert outdoors this year, and everyone is invited to attend. The concert is scheduled for Tuesday, September 28 at the bandshell south of the courthouse in Jack Kilby Square. It will feature a group called The Fabulous Equinox All-Stars, a seven-piece band that performs hits made popular by Frank Sinatra, Motown, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and more.

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Great Bend, KS
Government
CBS News

Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Manchester
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Elton John
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy