Community Concert show moved to Jack Kilby Square
The Golden Belt Community Concert Association is moving its first concert outdoors this year, and everyone is invited to attend. The concert is scheduled for Tuesday, September 28 at the bandshell south of the courthouse in Jack Kilby Square. It will feature a group called The Fabulous Equinox All-Stars, a seven-piece band that performs hits made popular by Frank Sinatra, Motown, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and more.greatbendpost.com
