Fashion editor Richard Buckley passed away this week at 72, with his partner of 35 years Tom Ford and their son Jack by his side. Ford was also by Buckley’s side when he was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 1989, nursing him back to health after doctors told Buckley the disease would be fatal. The two had been together for just three years at that point.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO