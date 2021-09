In all likelihood, you probably heard a lot about ranch water this summer. Perhaps more than you really wanted to hear, even. The tequila-based West Texas staple mixed drink has gone national, with a name that can’t be copyrighted (any more than someone can copy “margarita”) meaning that dozens of brands have been able to flood the space, trying to establish industry leading takes on the latest beverage sensation. Only issue? Most of the brands now leading the chase have essentially nothing to do with ranch water, because they’re simply hard seltzers that have never passed within a horse ride of a tequila bottle. This drink has effectively been disassembled and had its definition stripped away by the alcohol industry before it ever actually had a chance to hit the bigtime.

