CHEYENNE, Wyo.— The Wyoming Department of Health reported an additional 421 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state during its 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 22 update. The new cases reported Wednesday brought the total number of confirmed cases in Wyoming to 70,420 since the pandemic began. There are 3,117 active confirmed cases in Wyoming, 359 more than there were on Tuesday.

