Leclerc to start Russian GP at the back due to hybrid upgrade

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Leclerc will start the Russian Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of taking new power unit components as Ferrari introduces an upgrade. Ferrari has been working on the hybrid elements of its power unit, with Leclerc first to get the new parts in Sochi as a result of damage in previous races. Both drivers are on the limit of components, meaning any new ones will result in a grid penalty, and Ferrari will give the Monegasque driver a full new power unit, relegating him to the back of the grid this weekend.

