CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Raheem Layne Thriving in Safety Role After Move From Corner

By Elite Fan Shop
hoosierhuddle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Raheem Layne was Indiana’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2017 as he played in all 12 games including one start. He was pretty productive with 13 tackles. He followed that up with a solid sophomore campaign as he played in 12 more games with seven starts and his production increased. As a junior Layne saw his starting spot slip away as freshman Tiawan Mullen burst onto the season and Layne was relegated to a backup role after starting the first five games of the year. Then in 2020, Layne missed the season due to an injury he decided to have surgery on as he thought the season was cancelled. This would be a crushing blow to anyone’s college career, but credit Layne and the coaching staff for finding a spot to plug him in and succeed.

hoosierhuddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Indiana State
FanSided

Notre Dame football: True freshman Tyler Buchner replaces Jack Coan

The Notre Dame football team looked stagnant on offense against Toledo, forcing the switch at quarterback from Jack Coan to Tyler Buchner. Needing a shot in the arm on offense, the Notre Dame football team turned to a true freshman at quarterback, and he paid immediate dividends. Using his arm and his legs, Tyler Buchner led the stagnant offense to a touchdown in his first drive, rushing for 37 yards, while throwing for 15 more.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Sam Pittman comments on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

The college football landscape has drastically shuffled in the year of 2021. After Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, the Big 12 countered by adding four new teams in BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston. Texas and Oklahoma are currently scheduled to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher talks Texas recruiting, Sam Pittman, Arkansas rivalry

No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas will face off Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a huge SEC showdown. It’s also a big game for both programs when it comes to recruiting the talent-rich state of Texas, where Arkansas has always enjoyed recruiting success. “Texas is...
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin reaction: Drew Pyne praised in relief of Jack Coan, media questions Graham Mertz

Notre Dame was deadlocked at 10 with Wisconsin after Graham Mertz led the Badgers down for a score on their opening drive of the second half With 9:53 remaining in the third quarter, Wisconsin kicked off after the score, and Chris Tyree answered by taking it 96 yards to the house. Despite starting quarterback Jack Coan leaving with an injury shortly after, backup Drew Pyne rolled with some help from the defense to a 41-13 victory.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hoosiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Raiders Matchup

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s only 2 weeks into the 2021 season but already there have been many twists and turns for the Miami Dolphins. After an encouraging opening day win in New England, highlighted by the defense coming up big in key spots and Tua Tagovailoa leading 2 solid touchdown drives, the team faltered in week two against Buffalo. Ok, maybe faltered is too kind of a word to describe the Dolphins performance in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s not often that you see a game that dominant by one team in the NFL. It’s a high scoring league...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy