Raheem Layne Thriving in Safety Role After Move From Corner

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Raheem Layne was Indiana’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2017 as he played in all 12 games including one start. He was pretty productive with 13 tackles. He followed that up with a solid sophomore campaign as he played in 12 more games with seven starts and his production increased. As a junior Layne saw his starting spot slip away as freshman Tiawan Mullen burst onto the season and Layne was relegated to a backup role after starting the first five games of the year. Then in 2020, Layne missed the season due to an injury he decided to have surgery on as he thought the season was cancelled. This would be a crushing blow to anyone’s college career, but credit Layne and the coaching staff for finding a spot to plug him in and succeed.