Rutland, VT

In rescuing 8-week-old opossums; joy, attachment came as a surprise

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne recent day did not go as planned, but after starting with sadness, tension and adrenaline, it came to an end with an incredible feeling of happiness. With plans for tailgating and Castleton University football, I was up early for an 8-mile run. Not quite 1.5 miles in, I came upon a mother opossum, dead in the road, one lifeless baby beside her, two others wriggling on the pavement, and a pouchful more crying and trying to nurse.

