Hunters and hikers urged to wear orange

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont Fish & Wildlife is reminding hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange. “Hunting is one of the safest outdoor activities, and it’s getting safer thanks to advances in education as well as science,” said Vermont Hunter Education Program Coordinator Nicole Meier. “Our volunteer hunter education instructors stress that wearing orange during hunting season is important, and studies prove that wearing fluorescent hunter orange keeps hunters visible to other people in the woods, but it keeps them relatively invisible to deer.”

Kodiak Daily Mirror

Deer season requires adjustments for hunters, hikers

Deer season is underway on the island of Kodiak, and with it comes the need for adjustments and a heightened sense of awareness both for hunters and others who are sharing the outdoors to hike or camp. On both the road system and other areas, there are no weapons restrictions...
KODIAK, AK
wbiw.com

Deer hunters urged to remember safety tips

INDIANA – With the deer reduction zone season underway, youth deer season Sept. 25-26, and the statewide archery deer season starting Oct. 1, Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to stay safe. The various deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31, 2022. It is estimated that more than 300,000 people will...
INDIANA STATE
antigotimes.com

Waterfowl Hunters: Wear Your Life Jackets

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding waterfowl hunters to follow best safety practices as they hit the water this upcoming season. Wisconsin has had 20 boating accident deaths so far this year, according to DNR records. More than 74,000 waterfowl...
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

New York Requires Hunter Orange or Pink During Big Game Season for First Time Ever

Whitetail deer and bear hunters in New York must wear fluorescent clothing in 2021. They may choose between hunter orange or pink colors. Historically, New York has not required brightly-colored clothing during big game seasons. The move came about in an effort to reduce accidents sustained while hunting. According to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), “most two-party hunting-related shooting incidents in New York involve a hunter victim who was not wearing fluorescent orange or pink clothing. Similar fluorescent orange requirements exist in most states.”
HOBBIES
mooresvilletribune.com

Grandfather Mountain staff expects uptick in hikers this fall

The call of the wild has been loud and clear during the pandemic with many people looking for a way to escape, get outdoors and connect more with their loved ones and nature. That trend is evident with Grandfather Mountain experiencing record attendance the last two years. With more people visiting, the park has also observed a substantial increase in hikers. In 2019, the Linville nature preserve recorded 11,889 hikers between January and August. In 2021, 15,110 hikers hit the trails during that same period, a 27-percent increase.
TRAVEL
KELOLAND TV

Why people are wearing orange for Hunger Action Day

Why people are wearing orange for Hunger Action Day. Busy weekend of events means big business for short-staffed hospitality industry. After more than 23 months, Midwest Honor Flight flies again on Saturday. Warmer temperatures to stick around as fall begins. Volunteers needed to translate at pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic. 'A...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sweetwaternow.com

Hunters Urged to Properly Dispose of Big Game Carcasses

PINEDALE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding big game hunters that it is unlawful to dump carcasses or other refuse on public lands. Hunters are encouraged to properly dispose of animal carcasses at an approved facility. A map of approved facilities across the state can be found...
PINEDALE, WY
WSAW

Hunters urged to have their deer tested for CWD

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin tradition returns on Saturday with the opening of archery and crossbow season, and deer hunters in Northeast Wisconsin are being asked to do their part to help monitor the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Over the last two years, CWD has surfaced in...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
Santa Monica Daily Press

Hikers urged to consider canine safety on local trails

The National Park Service (NPS) is urging pet owners to think twice before hiking with animals after at least three dogs have died on local trails since July of this year. “Keeping canine companions safe during a hike requires planning and a heavy dose of realism,” said Ken Low, a National Park Service ranger at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. “Hikers need to ask themselves, is my dog’s physical conditioning and age appropriate for this outing? If I decide to take them, am I leaving early enough and do I have enough water?”
LOS ANGELES, CA
backpacker.com

Preview: Was the First Appalachian Trail Thru-Hiker a Fraud?

Outside+ members can read the full version of this story from our print edition, and so much more. Sign up today. Long-distance hiking has its own Book of Genesis, and it is a dusty tome: old, no longer in print, its prose antique and glinting with a starry-eyed wonder that is sparse in today’s cynical world. The book is entitled Walking With Spring, and in it, author Earl Shaffer writes: “The trail ascended through spruce thickets along Katahdin Stream.” It is his first-person account of what the book’s cover describes as “the first solo hike of the legendary Appalachian Trail.”
LIFESTYLE
Only In Wisconsin

Paddle A Hidden Wisconsin River That Will Take You Into A World That Few Visit

While the villages of Door County are often packed with visitors, there’s a gorgeous place you can have all to yourself. The Mink River is near Sister Bay or Ellison Bay but it feels a world away. It’s a wild place that gives paddlers a glimpse of what Wisconsin was like before farmers, loggers, or tourists arrived. Best of all, an outfitter has everything you need to get on the river and can help make the adventure easy. Grab your paddle and camera – here’s what’s waiting for you on the Mink River.
WISCONSIN STATE
whitehallledger.com

Continental Divide Hikers Traveling Through

Over the course of the summer, Whitehall has been inundated with both hikers as well as bicyclists. Last Wednesday two of these hikers stopped into the Ledger office to chat. Jim "Just Jim" Cline (53) of Springfield, Missouri and Krista "Pockets" Isaacson (30) of Bartlett, Illinois have been hiking, continuously, since April 19th and 20th, respectively. They began at the US/Mexico border, about 85 miles south of Lordsburg, New Mexico. They are traveling the Continental Divide, within a 50 mile corridor, until they reach the Canadian border. Fires and other weather hazards have caused their course to stray a bit, but they are keeping within the 50 mile corridor of the Divide as much as possible. If all goes as planned, they will reach the Canadian border, via Glacier National Park, around October 10th.
WHITEHALL, MT
bloomingtonian.com

Press release: DNR — Deer hunters urged to remember safety tips

The following press release was sent to The Bloomingtonian Thursday:. With the deer reduction zone season underway, youth deer season Sept. 25-26, and the statewide archery deer season starting Oct. 1, Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to stay safe. The various deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31, 2022. It...
LIFESTYLE
newscenter1.tv

PCSO urges safety for hunters as seasons open

BLACK HILLS, S.D. — The fall season brings many things to the Black Hills. Including Friday night football action, the annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup and hunters – looking to fill that big game tag. To enjoy the hunt safely, members of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are giving...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KULR8

Missing hiker in Glacier National Park found deceased

Jennifer Coleman has been found deceased according to a release from Glacier National Park (GNP). The release says Jennifer’s body was located in the park early Sunday afternoon and Jennifer’s family has been notified. Rescuers will extract Coleman’s body when weather conditions permit GNP said. Jennifer’s vehicle was reportedly found...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
natureworldnews.com

Hunter Now in Stable Condition After Being Mauled by Mother Grizzly Bear

The National Park Service said 39-year-old Jason Long was stable following a bear attack, caused by a mother grizzly bear together with her two cubs. The victim was attacked in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. Grizzly Bear Attack. A hunter was injured Wednesday after a grizzly bear attacked him...
ANIMALS
1063nowfm.com

Watch a Bear Open a Montana Ranch Gate and Come Right On In

We pride ourselves on western hospitality. That apparently includes bears as one just came in a Montana ranch gate and helped himself to the benefits. Based on the time stamp on the video, this happened just a few days ago near Alberton, Montana. A security camera video shows this big apex predator at the ranch gate which is no match for his opening abilities. Here's what the family who owns the ranch said happened next:
MONTANA STATE

