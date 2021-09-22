Hunters and hikers urged to wear orange

Over the course of the summer, Whitehall has been inundated with both hikers as well as bicyclists. Last Wednesday two of these hikers stopped into the Ledger office to chat. Jim "Just Jim" Cline (53) of Springfield, Missouri and Krista "Pockets" Isaacson (30) of Bartlett, Illinois have been hiking, continuously, since April 19th and 20th, respectively. They began at the US/Mexico border, about 85 miles south of Lordsburg, New Mexico. They are traveling the Continental Divide, within a 50 mile corridor, until they reach the Canadian border. Fires and other weather hazards have caused their course to stray a bit, but they are keeping within the 50 mile corridor of the Divide as much as possible. If all goes as planned, they will reach the Canadian border, via Glacier National Park, around October 10th.

WHITEHALL, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO