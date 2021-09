Apparently, people can't handle the truth around here. In This Moment was in Lubbock, Texas Thursday night. They were spotted by multiple people jamming acoustically in a hotel parking lot. They were good to go, but along with Black Veil Brides were waiting to see why they had a member that wasn't feeling good. I received a message at 9 p.m. that night after I had gone to bed that just said "call me". I messaged back about 2 a.m. and got a phone call around eight that morning that there "may be a problem" (which I understand was waiting on test results). I guess it was about an hour later I got a call saying the show was postponed and that they will probably make up the date at the end of the tour (f.y.i. an Oklahoma show was also canceled).

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO