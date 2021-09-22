2022 Genesis GV70 Review, Pricing, and Specs

The list of cars that have tried (and largely failed) to muscle in on the compact exec patch occupied by BMW, Audi and Mercedes over the past 25 years is long - and not exactly illustrious. Think Volvo S60, Saab 9-3, Lexus IS, Alfa 159 and Infiniti G37 to name a few. Not necessarily bad cars, but each unable to unsettle the 3 Series, C-Class and A4 from their perches at the top of the sales tree. In the UK we like our holidays Spanish, our curries Indian - and our saloons German. There's seldom any deviation from the norm; see cars as talented as both the Jaguar XE and Alfa Giulia for proof; they're both among the best four-doors ever made by their manufacturers, yet remain comprehensively outsold by the unassailable Teutonic triumvirate.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO