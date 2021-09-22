274 Kendale Rd, Buellton, CA 93427
Dual living in Thumbelina Village, Buellton! Remodeled main home featuring expanded floor plan, updated kitchen and baths plus a second legal unit! Main house has vaulted ceilings, large great room, formal dining and 2 bedrooms, one bath on this level. Large ''master'' is upstairs with plumbing for a wet bar, sink or use it as a bonus room with it's own bath. Kitchen boasts cherry cabinets and granite counters, newer appliances and breakfast bar. Step down to the family room or outside for entertaining. The second unit is 2+1 with a fenced yard for privacy. Close to 101, shopping and parks, this has great potential for extra income and enjoyment of a great house!www.noozhawk.com
Comments / 0