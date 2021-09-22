274 Kendale Rd, Buellton, CA 93427

Prepare to swoon over this exquisite Mission Canyon home, showcasing panoramic views of the ocean, Channel Islands, St. Anthony's, and the Santa Barbara cityscape! Remodeled and expanded in 2017, this almost 3,000 SF home exudes elegance and style. The kitchen was opened up and outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. High vaulted ceilings and Velux skylights accentuate natural light from the southern exposure. Custom bi-folding doors open to a large entertainer's deck. Cozy up by the firepit and admire the dramatic vistas. The spacious primary suite provides comfort and privacy. A fourth bedroom suite makes for an ideal guest quarters. Work from home in the panoramic view office! Play or relax in the fully fenced backyard. Rejuvenate in the new hot tub (yes, with ocean views!). Conveniently located close to the Mission and Rose Garden, Santa Barbara Tennis Club, and some of the best hiking trails in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO