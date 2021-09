You can argue that Tony Stark is the most pivotal character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did his first movie kicked off a whole universe of films, but he’s also essential to the main events. Right down to his death in Avengers: Endgame that closed out the Infinity Sage. Despite the marketing making it seem that this episode will focus on Tony Stark, it’s centered around one of the best MCU villains, Killmonger. We get to see the inner workings of this character and how far he’s willing to go in his plans.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO