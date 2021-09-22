The Weeknd and Nicolás Jaar Sued for Copyright Infringement Over “Call Out My Name”

Riot Fest, the annual weekend of rock and rap nostalgia in Chicago, closed things out Sunday with a generational clash of headliners: metal lifers Slipknot and newly minted pop-punker Machine Gun Kelly. And between running through songs off his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall on September 19, Kelly took that billing as a chance to lob a few shots at the band across the festival grounds. Early into his set, he asked the crew to light the crowd. “Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks,” MGK said — referring of course to Slipknot, who perform in clown and horror masks. Later in the set, he goaded the band again. “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing?” he said. “Being 50 years old, wearing a fuckin’ weird mask on a fuckin’ stage.” As many have noted on Twitter, 31-year-old Kelly himself is known for his many tattoos, bold nail designs, and once even sporting a black tongue. But okay!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO