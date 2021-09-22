CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

EDH Chamber rebate stimulates local economy

By Noel Stack
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce recently announced a successful end to the El Dorado Hills CHAMBER CA$H Recovery Rebate program. Launched for a second consecutive year on May 1, the rebate program offered $10 cash back for every $100 spent at local, small businesses or the option of donating rebates to local nonprofits. A total of $108,310.87 has been stimulated in the local economy this summer, with nearly $10,000 in rebates distributed.

