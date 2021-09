The buzz around Izayah Cummings during the offseason was centered around his switch over to tight end. Cummings got barely any run at wideout last season, but then again, no receiver really got any run last year. The position switch was lamented as a big body receiver who could now come in and beat linebackers on routes to help add versatility to the offense.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO