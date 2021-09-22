CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summit, IL

ABA's inaugural Equity Summit will highlight importance of inclusion; guests include Justice Sotomayor

By Amanda Robert
ABA Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs people around the world rallied against racism and inequality in summer 2020, members of the ABA Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council also came together to discuss how they could respond. Their conversations led to the inaugural ABA Equity Summit: Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Legal Profession and...

www.abajournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizjournals

The honorees for the inaugural SABJ Diversity and Inclusion awards are...

The inaugural SABJ Diversity & Inclusion awards seeks to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to bolster equality across all areas of diversity, including: age, disability, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion and socio-economic status. With growing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts growing and an uptick...
SOCIETY
World Economic Forum

Lighthouse Action on Social Justice Through Stakeholder Inclusion

In the midst of ongoing crises of inequality, climate change and the pandemic, business leaders are being called on to act and help achieve a new normal that centres social justice and equity alongside care for the planet. This paper, Lighthouse Action on Social Justice Through Stakeholder Inclusion, is premised...
ADVOCACY
rhinotimes.com

Family Justice Center Holds Elder Justice Summit

The Guilford County Family Justice Center is probably best known for its work with battered spouses in the county, but it addresses a lot of issues as well and, this week, the Justice Center was focused on “elder abuse” issues and held a summit on the problem on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Stamford Advocate

Darien looks to form diversity, equity and inclusion group

DARIEN — The school district is looking to create a diversity, equity and inclusion group that officials say is part of the strategic plan and will ensure the schools are welcoming. “We really want to get this group going because it’s a year-one goal of our plan and we have...
DARIEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summit, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Justice, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
rochesterfirst.com

MCC focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College is taking a leading role to address diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus and in our community. MCC President Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna discussed the school’s vision and an upcoming Diversity Conference on Friday, October 1 during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
newsitem.com

Sotomayor's picture book 'Just Help!' coming in January

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is continuing her successful side career as an author with a picture book about giving to others. Sotomayor's “Just Help! How to Build a Better World” will be published Jan. 25, Philomel Books announced Friday. With illustrations by Angela Dominguez, “Just Help” was inspired by the community spirit of Sotomayor's own family. According to Philomel, an imprint for Penguin Young Readers, Sotomayor's book will guide readers through a neighborhood where all contribute to improve the world and each other's lives.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
musicconnection.com

Attend AIMP Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Webinar

The AIMP has announced an upcoming webinar: “Leading the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Challenge: Fostering Change”. This webinar will be held on Tuesday, September 28th at 11:00 a.m. PT and will be an honest conversation with key industry DEI executives to offer insight on how they guide and craft diverse and inclusive cultures. Learn how these unique leaders create a culture of innovation for their organization and employees. AIMP’s special event will approach diversity head on by discussing our human differences. Hear from the experts with years of education and experience to help guide us through this enlightened journey. The speakers include Liliahn Majeed, Chief Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer, Universal Music Group, Tiffany R. Warren, EVP, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group and Will Wells, Composer, Producer, and Educator and will be led by Sandye Taylor, VP, Chief DEI Officer, Broadcast Music, Inc.
MUSIC
dmagazine.com

Scenes from D CEO’s 2021 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium

D CEO welcomed nearly 400 guests on Sept. 9 for its third annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium. The event was held in person at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel and virtually brought together the organizations and leaders working to make workplaces more inclusive and equitable. D Magazine Partners Editor-in-Chief and...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
callnewspapers.com

Mehlville takes a look at equity and inclusion

The Mehlville Board of Education is the latest school board in South County to add the book “Belonging Through a Culture of Dignity” to its members’ agendas. Superintendent Chris Gaines said the book, written by Floyd Cobb and John Krownapple, principals of consulting company The Core Collaborative, was chosen because it can be applied to ideas in the district’s strategic plan — specifically character education work, the Portrait of a Graduate and the idea of safety through belonging.
EDUCATION
vtcng.com

Community college hires director of diversity, equity, inclusion

Mary Brodsky joins Community College of Vermont as its first executive director of human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion. “Having grown up in the Northeast Kingdom, I am deeply committed to Vermont and supporting local communities,” Brodsky said. “I’m thrilled to join Community College of Vermont and to help create a culture of belonging for students, faculty and staff from all cultures and backgrounds.”
COLLEGES
niagaranow.com

Opinion: Inclusivity committee reflects on diversity and equity

Members of the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake's inclusivity committee submitted the following report about the work of their group, which is comprised of Jamie Knight and Niki Walker (co-chairs), Richard Mell, George Webber, Bex McKnight, Kiera Sangster, Sandra Gruosso and Coun. John Wiens. “Inclusivity” is a word that has popped up...
NIAGARA, NY
umaryland.edu

UMB Welcomes Chief Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer

Diane Forbes Berthoud, PhD, MA, has assumed her role as the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s (UMB) first Chief Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer (CEDIO). As CEDIO/VP, she will steward UMB’s commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion; catalyze the institutional change necessary for deepening and strengthening that commitment; and design and operationalize a transparent accountability framework to measure and evaluate the impact and effectiveness of the University’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) initiatives at every level of the institution.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aba#Legal Profession#Legal Education#Advancing Diversity#Dei#The Aba Journal#U S Supreme Court#Turner#Cle#Equity Summit
Thrive Global

Sandra Slager of MindEdge Learning: “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ”

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — More and more companies are recognizing the need for proper oversight regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion in their organization. The lack of comment about a company’s policies on DEI speak volumes to incoming applicants and new hires. Employers are well served to add DEI-focused leadership to ensure the voices of all staff are heard, and all hiring and HR practices are free of bias.
BUSINESS
vermontbiz.com

Seeking Equity & Inclusion Consultant

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) has announced and released a Request for Proposals for a consultant to help the Agency build upon work initiated by Agency staff relating to inclusion, diversity, equity and accountability. Since the summer of 2020, VAAFM staff have engaged in internal discussions focused on individual and collective learning; internal Agency policies, practices, and culture; and the Agency’s approaches to serving and interacting with constituents, partners, and the public.
MONTPELIER, VT
Washington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

More than 500 current and former female athletes urge US Supreme Court to reject Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

More than 500 current and former female athletes have urged the Supreme Court to reject a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Biden administration has also backed Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, in its fight over the state's attempted ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Do Americans support new Texas abortion law? What poll finds as first lawsuits filed

Most Americans in a new poll disapprove of Texas' abortion law ahead of the first lawsuits filed to challenge it. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found majorities of respondents disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to allow the law to take effect and with key provisions of the law. The law, called Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
TEXAS STATE
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy