CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lady Penguins win conference opener

wausharaargus.com
 5 days ago

The Lady Penguins won their conference opener against Pittsville. 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17. The team served 94.7%. Braelyn Pionke had 17 kills, Makenna Rettler added 10 kills, Karissa Rettler had 6 kills, and Cali Eastling had 5 kills. Braelyn had 2 blocks, and 17 digs. Cali Eastling served 100%, had 3 blocks, and 11 digs. Makenna had 22 assists and 13 digs. Morelle Heiden served 100% and had 22 digs. Karissa had 18 assists and served 100% on the night. Rounding out the stats was Tori Pronchinske serving 100% as well. The Lady Penguins improve to 11-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference. They travel to Marion on Thursday before heading to the Dells on Saturday to play division 1 Waterford.

www.wausharaargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
alicetx.com

Lady Riders, Lady Coyotes win volleyball tournament

The Bernarda Jaime Junior High 8th grade Lady Riders recently won the championship in the Alice Lady Coyote Volleyball Tournament. The William Adams Lady Coyote 7th grade team also participated and won the grade level championship.
ALICE, TX
bristownews.com

Lady Pirates have a four game winning streak before losing to Perkins in Tulsa 7 Conference

In weeks four and five the Lady Pirates went on a four game winning streak, defeating Stroud, Mannford, Inola and Berryhill, the latter of the three being district matchups, before being beaten by Perkins 1-0 in the Tulsa 7 Conference Tournament. After the loss to Perkins the Lady Pirates were down 5-2 against a rematch with Cushing when, in the top of the seventh inning they rallied and scored five runs to give themselves a two run lead. Senior Graycie Gramm got the rally started with an all-out hustle down the first base line to beat out an error by the second baseman. Senior Molly Gill then roped a hard single down the first base line into right field, which inspired five additional singles by Kinze Williams, Ava Yocham, McKenna Ingram, Jazmyn George and Albaney Pritchard, respectively. Lacey Moody then hit a sacrifice fly into right field to score pinch runner Hayden Haulcomb, adding the Pirates' seventh and final run. Pitcher Abby Morgan shut down the Lady Tigers in the bottom of the seventh to collect the win.
TULSA, OK
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Lady Mounties defeat Lady Eagles in Season Opener

The Lady Eagles hosted their season opener against Philipsburg on Thursday, September 9th. The girls came out that night excited and ready to win this game against one of the best teams in their league. Unfortunately they came up short to the Lady Mounties, losing 1-3. Tyrone got on top...
TYRONE, PA
taftcollege.edu

Cougars open conference play with win over West Hills Coalinga

The Taft College women's volleyball team began Central Valley Conference play with a win, defeating visiting West Hills College Coalinga 3-1 on Wednesday. The Cougars took the match by scores of 25-16, 25-19, 13-25, 25-12 to improve to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the CVC. Taft took advantage of 18...
TAFT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jv
yourpickenscounty.com

Lady Flame win tournament

SIMPSONVILLE — The Pickens High School volleyball team won a big tournament on Saturday at Hillcrest High School, taking down two 5A schools while never dropping a single set to win the overall title. The team’s record now stands at 14-1, with its only loss coming to 5A powerhouse Mauldin...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
gustavus.edu

Men’s Soccer Wins 6-1 over St. Scholastica in Conference Opener

DULUTH, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team opened the conference season with a 6-1 win over the St. Scholastica Saints. With the win, the Gusties move to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference. “The MIAC opener is always a special date and a time where you’re hoping to...
SAINT PETER, MN
eagleobserver.com

Lady Lions take win over Lady Bobcats

GRAVETTE -- "You can't do that! You can't do that!" was the chant coming from the Lady Lion student section every time a Lady Bobcat player made a mistake that cost the team a point. The intimidation factor by the Lion student body played a role in the outcome of the contest for the Lady Lions.
GRAVETTE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
battlelakereview.com

Lady Arrows Lose Opener

We started out strong and communicating so well, but crucial missed serves and trouble serve receiving caused a break in that in the second and third games. This game was a battle, and we fought hard. After three it felt as if we had been on the court much longer.
SPORTS
goduke.com

Duke Alumna Celine Boutier Wins Lacoste Ladies Open

FRANCE – In her home country of France, Duke University women's golf graduate Celine Boutier won her second Ladies European Tour title on Saturday as she registered a 1-stroke victory at the 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open, which was played at the Golf Club du Medoc. Coming off helping Europe win...
GOLF
Marysville Journal-Tribune

Lady Monarch spikers open renovated gym with wins over FHS, H. Bradley

Morgan Shick of Marysville digs the ball off the floor during Saturday’s match against Hilliard Bradley. The Lady Monarchs won their first two home matches of the 2021 season by beating Fairbanks and Bradley. Also pictured for MHS is Madison Fluharty (7). (Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller) The renovated gymnasium...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Hill Country Passport

Lady Eagles open District with win

Abby Walker powers through a Harper block for the kill as Isabelle Haley covers in the Lady Eagles five set opening victory in District 29-2A competition last Tuesday. In a match-up of the top picks in District 29-2A the 15-10 Johnson City Lady Eagles prevailed over the 10-3 Harper Lady Longhorns in an exciting five set match to open district play for both teams. JC struggled early giving the Lady Longhorns a 6-0 lead in the first set and battled back forcing the game into extra points only to suffer a 24-26 loss.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
Amboy News

Lady Clippers lose conference matches

AMBOY — The Amboy Lady Clippers played their first two volleyball games of the season in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and they suffered a pair of losses. Amboy was beaten by Forreston, 25-12, 25-16, on Sept. 7 at Forreston. No other details were available. The Lady Clippers hosted Polo...
AMBOY, IL
carrollconews.com

Lady Bobcats split 2 conference matches

The Berryville Lady Bobcats split a pair of conference volleyball matches last week. Berryville beat Prairie Grove in three sets on Tuesday, Sept. 7, winning 25-23, 25-21, 25-23. On Thursday, the Lady Bobcats lost at Gravette by scores of 25-19, 25-13, 25-23. “Against Prairie Grove, we came out ready to...
BERRYVILLE, AR
The Lebanon Reporter

Lady Bruins had Tigers first conference loss

For nearly the entire game Wednesday night against No. 9 Tri-West, the Lebanon girls soccer team defended the way they wanted to. But, in the few brief moments in which they let their guard down, the Bruins showed why they are one of the better teams in the state. Tri-West...
LEBANON, IN
rdrnews.com

Broncos Volleyball wins conference opener over NMJC

HOBBS — Western Junior College Athletic Conference play has finally arrived for volleyball. The WJCAC opener Wednesday night for the New Mexico Military Institute had plenty of excitement and suspense. After battling it out point for point in the first two sets against New Mexico Junior College, the Broncos came...
HOBBS, NM
College Heights Herald

Lady Toppers to begin conference play at Marshall

The Lady Toppers (5-1-0) resume their season on the road Thursday night with the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-4-1) set to welcome WKU to Huntington, West Virginia to kick off Conference USA-play. The Lady Toppers concluded a challenging non-conference slate on Sunday afternoon in a 1-0 loss to the Ole Miss...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy