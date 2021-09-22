Lady Penguins win conference opener
The Lady Penguins won their conference opener against Pittsville. 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17. The team served 94.7%. Braelyn Pionke had 17 kills, Makenna Rettler added 10 kills, Karissa Rettler had 6 kills, and Cali Eastling had 5 kills. Braelyn had 2 blocks, and 17 digs. Cali Eastling served 100%, had 3 blocks, and 11 digs. Makenna had 22 assists and 13 digs. Morelle Heiden served 100% and had 22 digs. Karissa had 18 assists and served 100% on the night. Rounding out the stats was Tori Pronchinske serving 100% as well. The Lady Penguins improve to 11-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference. They travel to Marion on Thursday before heading to the Dells on Saturday to play division 1 Waterford.www.wausharaargus.com
Comments / 0