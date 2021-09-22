CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

Chamber Challenge winners

Sylva Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 30th annual Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament was held Sept. 15 at Sequoyah National Golf Club in Cherokee. Winners in the Yonah (first) Flight were, from left (top) John Ellis, Noah Heatherly, Jerry McKinney and Steve Heatherly. Selu (second) Flight winners were, from left (bottom) Josh Estes, Tim Jones, Scott Manshack and Jeff Goss. Placing second in the Yonah Flight were Wayne Edwards, Andy Edwards, Jon Henson and Jason Hodgin. Coming in third were Kevin Wells, Jay Eagleman, Michael Stamper and Birdie Saunooke. Finishing second in the Selu Flight were Andrew Sherling, Bryan Cagle, Michael Hopkins and Eric Farmer. Placing third were Joel Sowers, Shane Bounds, Bernie Gilchrist and Mark Rogers. Coming closest to the pin were Marianne Smith (#2), Andy Edwards (#13), Will Peoples (#17), Eagleman (#6) and Kevin Holland (#8). Noah Heatherly was the longest drive winner and the winner of the Super Raffle for Wells Fargo Championship tickets. Chase Kress was the Super Raffle dine-around winner. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds help support Chamber operations, scholarships at Southwestern Community College and Western Carolina University, events like Concerts on the Creek, July 4 Fireworks, the Hook, Line and Drinker Festival, and more. The Chamber expressed appreciation to Chamber staff, volunteers, corporate sponsors and partners, food and drink providers, and prize donors. A special thanks was issued to the staff at Sequoyah National, the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department and Tiffany Henry with Jackson County Economic Development.

