In the midst of a tough season, there are always positives to be found. Such was the case in game two of Jacksboro’s 11-25, 15-25, 9-25 loss to 6th-ranked Holliday Lady Eagles. After a tough loss in the opener, where the squad had just four serving points from Kylie Tullous (two), Avery Bennett and Chloe Hart to round things out, the Tigerettes fell behind 4-0 in game two.