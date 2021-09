This week on our favorite show, Rich Women Doing Things, the rich women do things. They leave their phone and purse at home before a road trip, so they make their sister call and talk to the woman working at the house. What is her name? IDK. “The lady,” apparently. They arrange a pop-up picnic with two hours’ notice, and up springs a delightful table on the beach right out of a Pottery Barn catalogue except for the fornicating seals (or are they sea lions?) just inches away rubbing their blubber on one another. They show up an hour late for a dinner in their own hotel and never really apologize for making everyone wait around in their tasteful black dresses. They fall asleep at a sound bath they planned for a little girls’ trip because the last time they did one, at one of Kim Kardashian’s baby showers, it was just so much fun that Kendall Jenner nearly drank a Pepsi.

