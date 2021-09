KOKOMO, Ind. – Seeing is believing! And Saturday, Sept. 18, is the date community members can see for themselves what’s been happening out at 1815 E. Morgan St. in Kokomo. After an investment of three years and $43 million, myriad moves and relocations, and dealing with a pandemic for the past year and a half, Ivy Tech Community College is officially unveiling its transformed Kokomo Campus. The community open house is set for 1 to 4 p.m. and will include tours of the new campus, faculty and students demonstrating hands-on educational opportunities, and chances to try your hand at everything from welding in a virtual “welding booth” to administering healthcare to SimMan, one of the campus’s many robotic “patients.”

