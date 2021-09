On Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers followed their season-opening win over the Cowboys with a 48-25 win over the division rival Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Early on, it looked like Tampa Bay was going to cruise to another home win. But Atlanta fought its way back into it in the third quarter, even getting within 28-25 heading into the final 15 minutes. But from there, the Bucs took over. A great punt and a defensive stop led to a short punt by the Falcons, which the Buccaneer offense took advantage of to make it a 35-25 game. Two defensive touchdowns later, the game became a blowout win for the defending champions.

