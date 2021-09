BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland immediately authorized Pfizer booster shots following the CDC director’s stamp of approval. Those eligible include everyone age 65 and older who has been fully vaccinated for six months, adults with certain underlying health conditions, adults living in congregate living, and those at risk because of their job. That includes people working in health care. Latest #COVID19 numbers in Maryland: 1,363 new cases; deaths up by 14; hospitalizations down by 20 @wjz pic.twitter.com/kKdp2MRxDP — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 24, 2021 Here is the bulletin the state issued to vaccine providers with updated guidance. According to that bulletin, Marylanders are not required to...

