CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

What Social Media Needs to Learn From Traditional Media

By Gilad Edelman
Wired
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 10, 1999, The Los Angeles Times published a special issue of its Sunday magazine devoted entirely to the opening of the Staples Center arena in downtown LA. Apparently unbeknownst to the Times editorial staff, including the writers and editors who put the magazine together, the paper had struck a deal with the owners of the Staples Center to split the profits from the ads sold in the issue.

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
Axios

Creative & Social Media Director

Julie’s Inc is the parent company of Ivy & Leo and Julie’s Boutique. This position is a core role for Ivy & Leo and Julies Boutique E-Commerce and Creative Team. This role will include, but not be limited to: overseeing and managing our ivy & leo, and Julies social media accounts, designing industry-leading banners, graphics and more for our online eCommerce site and social media accounts. A successful candidate must be self-motivated, comfortable working independently, be able to work under pressure and have the ability to manage multiple projects at the same time in a fast-paced environment. They must also be team-oriented and organized. We are looking for someone with a positive attitude and high energy with a passion for fashion and eCommerce.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Guardian

Social Media Manager - Global Media Brand

Seeking a new in-house challenge where you can make your mark and create a new consumer social strategy for a much-loved media brand? The Client: Global Media Giant This brand produce and publish much loved titles that have been feeding our children’s imaginations, expanding our cooking repertoires, ensuring we tick off that travel bucket list and always keeping us learning something new. They are part of a global media network and offer a superb platform with all the benefits, structure, and training of market leading firm, with a truly inclusive and creative culture that encourages talent to shine and rewards it well with recognition, career progression and new challenges. The role: Working with the Head of PR & Marketing and enjoying great access to c-suite management including the CEO, COO and MD, this brand-new role will lead the brand’s social strategy to grow communities, brand equity and retail sales. Partnering the wider marketing team, the role will manage a c.£100k budget to create a multi-media content plan across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter while seamlessly blending with email marketing and paid media strategies. Acting as the social subject matter expert, you will manage an Executive on campaign delivery while also ensuring the brand are using the most relevant and effective channels and that reporting metrics are delivering excellent insights. The Rewards: Salary to c.£35k plus excellent benefits. The role will be a hybrid model with days in the office open to negotiation. For more information, please apply now for an initial conversation. If this role is not quite right for you, but you think a friend would be interested, why not refer their details? We offer £150 in Amazon vouchers when we place a new referral. ]]>
RETAIL
The Atlantic

Social Media Is Attention Alcohol

Last year, researchers at Instagram published disturbing findings from an internal study on the app’s effect on young women. “Thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse,” the authors wrote in a presentation obtained by The Wall Street Journal. “They often feel ‘addicted’ and know that what they’re seeing is bad for their mental health but feel unable to stop themselves.”
CELL PHONES
Thrive Global

Keicia Shanta: “Unplugging from social media and the internet”

Two of my top self-care routines are meditation and unplugging from social media. I meditate every single day! Every morning I take thirty minutes to meditate and pray. I also have a zen garden that I tend to every morning by racking the sands and arranging the stones in my zen garden. It’s very therapeutic. This ritual prepares me for my day of content creation and working with my clients.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Medical News Today

What to know about social media and mental health

Social media use can lead to low quality sleep and harm mental health. It has associations with depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Many people in today’s world live with their smartphones as virtual companions. These devices use electronic social media networks that alert users to updates on friends, favorite celebrities, and global events. Social media has become firmly integrated into a lot of people’s daily lives. According to the Pew Research Center, 72% of people in the United States now use social media.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#Traditional Media#Social Values#Social Media Needs#The Los Angeles Times#The Staples Center#The Wall Street Journal#News Feed#American#The Washington Post
bizjournals

14 social media marketing myths businesses need to be aware of

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. While there’s no contesting the fact that social media can be an effective marketing tool for just about any business, it’s essential to begin with the right plan and expectations. Social media isn’t a one-size-fits-all, automatic solution for boosting sales.
INTERNET
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Dependency on social media is not healthy

Social media has become a huge part of people’s daily lives and is a useful outlet for meeting friends, expressing thoughts and making professional connections. Although social media allows us to stay in touch with friends and family, it has become a waste of valuable time. According to TechJury, 83%...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vox

What would a healthy social media platform even look like?

Reading the findings from the Wall Street Journal’s massive, three-part investigation into Facebook — that the platform makes people angry and depressed, and that the company exempts a huge class of VIP users from its rules regarding harassment and incitement of violence — my reaction was: Well, obviously. Anyone who...
INTERNET
beverlyreview.net

Social media present dangers

The disappearance of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old who on social media was chronicling her cross-country ride across the United States with her fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, has captivated the country. A body was discovered in Wyoming that is believed to be Petito’s, and authorities executed a search warrant at Laundrie’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
VTDigger

Upcoming workshop: Media strategy for events: Integrating traditional media with social for larger impact

BRATTLEBORO—September 22, 2021—Vermont Independent Media (VIM), non-profit publisher of The Commons weekly newspaper, announces the first Media Mentoring Workshop entitled “Media Strategy for Events – Integrating Traditional Media with Social for Larger Impact.” The workshop will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. via ZOOM with assistance from BCTV.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Design Milk

Unfold Is the Tool You Need to Dominate Your Brand’s Social Media

After everything it takes to start a business — picking your niche, setting up online, creating your brand, hiring and documenting and inventorying and everything else – you still have one job left: social media management. When done well, social media can be your best tool for reaching millions of...
SMALL BUSINESS
Whit

Editorial: Social Media is Fooling you – There’s Nothing Wrong With Following a Traditional Career Path

Since its creation in 2010, Instagram has evolved from a space where users could keep up with friends and local acquaintances in their free time, to a platform where million-dollar careers have been born. Quite literally, Instagram has done a 180, shifting from thoughtless, candid, casual photographs to an opportunity for sponsored posts, collaborations and internet fame.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy